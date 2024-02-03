Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

