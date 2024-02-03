Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $453,125 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

