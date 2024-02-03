IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of IDEX worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

IDEX Trading Up 0.2 %

IDEX stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $231.61.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

