Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,129 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.