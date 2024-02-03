Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $362.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

