Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 161,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Performance

ASTE opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $819.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTE

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.