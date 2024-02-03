Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of DNOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DNOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DNOW by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DNOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DNOW by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DNOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.99 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.40.

About DNOW

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. DNOW had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

