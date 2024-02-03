Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 11,471 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,938,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

