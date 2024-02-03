Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 14,821 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,821 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.77 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

