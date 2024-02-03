Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $602,000 in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 164,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

FBK stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

