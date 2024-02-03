Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $611,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,699 shares of company stock worth $610,628. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

