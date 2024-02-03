Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $724,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 196.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 161.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $65.39 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

LKFN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

