Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $593.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.