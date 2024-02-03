Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of ELME opened at $14.21 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.