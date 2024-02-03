Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average of $167.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

In other news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

