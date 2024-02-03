Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Xencor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Xencor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $18.74 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XNCR. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

