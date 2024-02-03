Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $61.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

