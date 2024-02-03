Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock worth $304,566 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

