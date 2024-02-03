Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,235 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

