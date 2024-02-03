Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $677,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

