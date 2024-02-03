Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,891,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 368,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

WH opened at $78.97 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

