Insider Buying: CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:CGON) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $35.81 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $40.90.
About CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Inc. Common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology Inc. Common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.