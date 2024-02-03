Insider Buying: CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:CGON) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $35.81 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

About CG Oncology, Inc. Common stock

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

