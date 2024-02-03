Insider Buying: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Acquires $39,420.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CFO Maged Shenouda acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,552.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Maged Shenouda acquired 6,875 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,912.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. Equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 884.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 131,161 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 873,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 151,146 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 84.0% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 93,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

