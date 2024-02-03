Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells 660 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25.

On Friday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40.

On Friday, November 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.