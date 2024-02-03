Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at $20,063,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $32.84 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equitable

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.