Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

HCA stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

