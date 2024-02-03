Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 3,406 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $233.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.95 and a 200-day moving average of $208.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

