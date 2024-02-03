Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $533,850.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Travelers Companies Price Performance
TRV stock opened at $214.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on TRV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.