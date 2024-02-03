Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,258.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $88.20 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

