Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $1,160,244.37 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.