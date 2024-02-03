Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $1,160,244.37 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 845,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,443,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

