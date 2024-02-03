iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 97,408 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551,571 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

