iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $49,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

