J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $208.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.74. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

