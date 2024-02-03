Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $30.30. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 297,723 shares.

The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

