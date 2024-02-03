Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $30.30. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 297,723 shares.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

