Jeffery R. Young Sells 194 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $24,500.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at $892,238.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GATX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $121.93 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

