JMP Securities Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $90.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.74.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.8 %

NET opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,696,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,316,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,439.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,316,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 928,492 shares of company stock valued at $70,746,212 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

