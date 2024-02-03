Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,381,000 after buying an additional 916,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.