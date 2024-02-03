Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

