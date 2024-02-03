JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $174.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a market capitalization of $502.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

