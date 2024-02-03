Jump Financial LLC Acquires 26,462 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $38.52 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

