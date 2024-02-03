Jump Financial LLC Acquires 3,458 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 861,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,343,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $89.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

