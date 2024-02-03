Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 1,063.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Crescent Energy worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 148,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall bought 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,591 shares of company stock worth $439,510. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

CRGY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

