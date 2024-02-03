Jump Financial LLC Buys 1,648 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 420.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASR stock opened at $303.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.33 and a 200 day moving average of $256.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $5.7115 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.