Jump Financial LLC Buys 43,673 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 124.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 699.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,310,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 909,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,001,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.26 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 217.54%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

