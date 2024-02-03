Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of CONMED as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

CONMED Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $80.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

