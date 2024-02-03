Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,789 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.