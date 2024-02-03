Jump Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,059,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $102.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.