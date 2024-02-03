Jump Financial LLC Decreases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

HWM stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

