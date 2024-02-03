Jump Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11,038.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

